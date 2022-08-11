Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

ADMP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,185. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

