Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 46,326 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $20.76.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 159.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

