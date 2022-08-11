Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 46,326 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $20.76.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
