Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $950,000.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 75.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

