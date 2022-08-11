Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 18,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.27. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

