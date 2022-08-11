Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%.
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 18,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.27. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.