ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,896. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $442.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ADMA Biologics

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

