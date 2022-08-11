Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,223 ($26.86) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,083.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,434.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1,134.18. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78).

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($120,823.76).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

