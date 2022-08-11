Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,320.17 ($28.03).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Up 12.6 %

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,216 ($26.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,083.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,434.89. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78).

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($120,823.76).

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.