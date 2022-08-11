Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $438.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,544. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.31 and its 200-day moving average is $426.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

