Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $3.68

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Adshares has a total market cap of $109.42 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00015226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,693,188 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.