Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 640,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

