Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 117.5% in July

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

