Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 117.5% in July

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Advantest Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24.
About Advantest
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.