Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 440.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

