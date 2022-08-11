Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 440.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.
Advent Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $10.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
