Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,488 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,272.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

