Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,294 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $356,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 140.5% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 9,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

PayPal Price Performance

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PYPL traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $100.30. 404,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,745,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.