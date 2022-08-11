Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,759 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after buying an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.41. 53,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

