Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,531 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,531 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $28,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,570,000 after purchasing an additional 62,128 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Timken by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Timken by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 765,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

