Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

