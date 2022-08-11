Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 205,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,749. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

