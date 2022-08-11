Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $25.26 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,849 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nokia Oyj worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 242,267 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 94,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 672,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,384,020. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

