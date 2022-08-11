Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $39,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

