Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,435 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Bruker worth $27,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bruker by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,036. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

