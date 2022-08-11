Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Antero Midstream worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 92,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 90,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 245,383 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 1,437,588 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 115,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

