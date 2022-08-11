Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 161,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,048. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

