Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.17.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.00% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

