Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.17.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.00% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.