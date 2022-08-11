Aeron Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1,141.24 and $25,727.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

