AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,935. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 112.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 57,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $899,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.