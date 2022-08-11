AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.
AFC Gamma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,935. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.
AFC Gamma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 112.56%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Compass Point decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.