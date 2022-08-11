AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,935. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $356.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 112.56%.

In other AFC Gamma news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AFC Gamma news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

