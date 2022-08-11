AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,700.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $76,387.42 and approximately $32,700.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014881 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
AFEN Blockchain Profile
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading
