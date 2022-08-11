Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 680.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

