AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.83 billion-$15.83 billion.

AGC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ASGLY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. AGC has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.