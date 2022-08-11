agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $211,172.46 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $283,154.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12.

agilon health Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

