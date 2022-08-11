Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aisin Price Performance

ASEKY traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $31.22. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aisin has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $41.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

