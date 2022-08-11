Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Shares Up 25%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.25. 19,134,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,398% from the average session volume of 1,277,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Akanda Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93.

Get Akanda alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.