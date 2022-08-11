Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the July 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

