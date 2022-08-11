Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Achieves $23,579.60

Akroma (AKA) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $23,579.60 and approximately $47.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 437.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

