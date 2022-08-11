Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,754. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.41 and a 200-day moving average of $192.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.