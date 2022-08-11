Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

