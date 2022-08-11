Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 7,442 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,275,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,671,000 after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.18. 893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $94.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

