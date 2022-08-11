Alamar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $645.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $527.21. 29,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.12, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

