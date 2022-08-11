Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Cormark

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$802.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.23. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.62 and a 1 year high of C$20.77.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

