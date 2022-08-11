Alchemix (ALCX) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $51.24 million and $3.66 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $34.00 or 0.00140408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,213.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067190 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,698,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507,004 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

