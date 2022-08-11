Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.21 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $78.30 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00323872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00130153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00086140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,919,621,586 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

