Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Capitalization Reaches $64.20 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $64.20 million and approximately $551,726.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,213.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.