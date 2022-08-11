Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 79,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AMLP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 201,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,953. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.