Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 79,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

