Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.05

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.05 and traded as high as C$17.00. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.86, with a volume of 4,750 shares.
Algoma Central Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.75. The firm has a market cap of C$642.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
