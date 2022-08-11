ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $461.00

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $4,690.28 and approximately $461.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00129434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067378 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

