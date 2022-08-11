Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of BIRD opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

