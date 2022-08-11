Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 217,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,610 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 192,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 112,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

