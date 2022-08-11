Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.72. 117,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The company has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

